 Riyan Parag reminds me of young Suryakumar at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Riyan Parag reminds me of young Suryakumar at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond

Riyan Parag reminds me of young Suryakumar at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond

Riyan Parag reminds me of young Suryakumar at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond

Rajasthan Royals players Riyan Parag and Shubham Dubey after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match over Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, April 1, 2024. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, April 2

Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond has described in-form Riyan Parag as a player of “extreme talent” and likened him to a young Suryakumar Yadav who joined Mumbai Indians several years ago and went on to become one of the most explosive T20 batters in the world.

The 22-year-old Parag has brought his rich form from domestic cricket into the IPL, striking two high quality fifties to help Rajasthan notch up wins in all three games so far.

Parag's latest effort came against Mumbai Indians in his side's six-wicket win on Monday. He dropped anchor to spearhead Royals' chase of 126, scoring 54 not out off 39 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

“He (Parag) sort of reminds me a little bit of Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who came to Mumbai a few years ago. He looks like that - he has got extreme talent. He has just matured as a cricketer, even though he is only 22,” Bond, who is also the RR bowling coach, said at the post-match press conference.

Bond played a crucial role in developing bowling talents at MI in his nine-year stint with the Mumbai-based franchise from 2015 onwards, before shifting base to Jaipur this year.

“He (Parag) has had an outstanding domestic season, obviously, batting up the order. The trade we made with Devdutt (Padikkal), bringing Avesh (Khan) in, that was to put Riyan up into a position which was probably better suited,” the former New Zealand fast bowler added.

Suryakumar, the world's number one T20 batter, joined MI in 2011 and spent four years at Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014-17 before he was brought back to the Mumbai side in 2018. He is recovering from a recent surgery.

Bond said Parag has had to play the role of a finisher in the IPL at a young age whereas other teams have experienced international players in that role. 

“Riyan started so young, you forget that he was 17 or something, playing in one of the toughest spots in a batting line-up of No 6. You look at the characters who finish games around the IPL, they are generally pretty experienced guys,” he said.

“(The) Tim Davids, (the) Dave Millers… these are high quality players who play international cricket. Riyan has been tasked with that for a number of years. He is still a very young man, but he has got this wealth of experience behind him now.

“We are getting the best of him. The investment that RR have made of him, it's starting to reap the rewards. It is pretty exciting what he could offer for the rest of the season for us.”

Bond also felt “selfless” Yuzvendra Chahal, who produced a measly spell of 4-0-11-3 to set up Rajasthan's win on Monday, could be back in India reckoning if he continues to deliver.

“The competition is pretty tough, so one of the real challenges for any bowler coming into this tournament is to forget that there is a World Cup, and you start bowling to get into a World Cup team,” he said.

“If your team is successful, you are in a winning team, selections and rewards come from that. That has more of been our focus, to forget about all that other noise from the outside and just work really hard for each other.

“If we do that, I have got no doubt people are going to start talking like you are now about Chahal and whether he will feature in a World Cup or not. He is bowling beautifully, and if he keeps doing that, then we have got a massive chance in this tournament,” he added.

Bond said having knowledge about opposition players also helps in making strategies for his current team.

“When you have obviously spent so much time with certain players, watched them every day and talked to them about their game and the way that they see the game, that definitely helps,” he said.

“It was quite fun being on the other side of the team. A couple of dismissals, you get a lot of satisfaction from that.”

MI pacer Akash Madhwal said a fresh pitch at the Wankhede Stadium assisted bowlers in the first game but maintaining tight lines was equally crucial.

“We had to get our basics right and had to bowl in the line of the stumps. The pitch had some help for the fast bowlers,” said Madhwal, who returned 3/20.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mumbai #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

4
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

5
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

6
Punjab

Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on ‘objectionable’ word in Jazzy B song

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
India

India’s own security interests involved in Gurpatwant Pannun probe: Jaishankar

9
Haryana

Bank employee arrested for involvement in cyber fraud in Gurugram

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali’s misleading advertising case

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali 'misleading' advertising case

The bench observed that advertisements issued by Patanjali a...

Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays

Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays

The airline have cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in th...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejri said Nair reported to Atishi, Bhardwaj, not him, ED tells court

CM’s jail term raises questions over governance from prison

Woman, minor daughter injured as fire breaks out at house in west Delhi

Miscreant open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies