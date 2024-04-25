Sift triumphs in Oly trials

New Delhi, April 24
Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra emerged victorious in the first women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Olympics selection trials, while Niraj Kumar overcame tough rivals in the men’s section here today.
Sift, the world record holder in the event, was up against the in-form Ashi Choksey, the qualification topper by a distance. By the end, Sift had shot a 466.3 and was a healthy 3.7 points above Ashi’s tally of 462.6.
Niraj turned the tables on some of the favourites en route the win with a final score of 462.2. Paris quota holder and qualification topper Swapnil Kusale (460.9) was second, while Aishwary Tomar (450.5) was third.
