Sift triumphs in Oly trials

PTI

New Delhi, April 24

Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra emerged victorious in the first women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Olympics selection trials, while Niraj Kumar overcame tough rivals in the men’s section here today.

Sift, the world record holder in the event, was up against the in-form Ashi Choksey, the qualification topper by a distance. By the end, Sift had shot a 466.3 and was a healthy 3.7 points above Ashi’s tally of 462.6.

Niraj turned the tables on some of the favourites en route the win with a final score of 462.2. Paris quota holder and qualification topper Swapnil Kusale (460.9) was second, while Aishwary Tomar (450.5) was third.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Asian Games #Sift Kaur Samra