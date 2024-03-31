Sikki-Sumeeth pair bow out in semifinals

PTI

Madrid, March 30

India’s challenge in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament ended here today after the mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the semifinals.

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest which lasted only 29 minutes. This was the first meeting between the two pairs and the Indians put on dismal show

#Spain