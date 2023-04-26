Underdogs Odisha bite, win Super Cup

PTI

Kozhikode, April 25

Odisha FC were crowned the champions of the Super Cup after they prevailed over Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the summit clash for their first silverware here today.

While Brazilian Diego Mauricio struck both goals for the winners in the first half, Sunil Chhetri scored from a penalty in the 84th minute to reduce the margin for Bengaluru. Up against seasoned opponents, Odisha did all the damage in the first half. Clifford Miranda also made history by becoming the first Indian coach to win the Super Cup.