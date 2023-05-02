 ‘We don’t need security’ : The Tribune India

‘We don’t need security’

Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi refuse SC-ordered cover provided by Delhi Police

‘We don’t need security’

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 1

The wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar have refused the security cover provided by the Delhi Police. Kapil Sibal, who has been representing the wrestlers in the alleged sexual harassment complaint in the Supreme Court against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had sought protection for the protesting wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik — and the seven complainants.

Following the hearing in the SC, where Sibal had submitted an affidavit in a sealed envelope and raised concerns about the safety of a minor complainant, the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the minor and also to make an assessment of the threat to the other complainants. If required, the police were to provide security to them as well.

The Delhi Police had then provided two personal security officers to Bajrang and one each to Vinesh and Sakshi. However, the wrestlers have declined the security cover, saying if they are not safe at Jantar Mantar then they will not be safe anywhere.

Interestingly, immediately in the aftermath of the SC’s direction on Friday, the wrestlers had welcomed the move suggesting that since Singh is considered to be a “Bahubali”, he can resort to any desperate measure to end the case. Further, they have been raising his criminal past, saying that if anything untoward were to happen to the protesting wrestlers or to their families, the blame would lie with Singh.

The Delhi Police personnel came to the site where the wrestlers have been sitting in protest for the last nine days on Sunday evening. They were given tea and snacks and were asked to leave.

“We have refused the security cover,” Bajrang said. “We were thinking that if we are not safe here then we will never be safe anywhere. So till the time we are sitting here in protest we will not take this offer from the police,” he added.

However, he did not rule out taking the security cover once they leave the protest site. “We will see whether we would need a security cover at a later date, maybe once we leave from here, but we are firm we do not need security here,” he said.

To miss ranking series

The wrestlers have decided to skip another tournament as they seek to extend their protest. Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh have refused to send their entries for the June 1-4 ranking series in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The Indian Olympic Association had got in touch with the protesting wrestlers and wanted to take their consent before sending their names for the competition. “We have hardly trained ever since we came here so what is the point in going for a tournament when we are not ready,” Bajrang said. “We have decided to see this protest out first so everything else will come later,” he added.

This would be the fourth tournament since January, when they sat on the dharna for the first time, which the wrestlers have decided to skip. They skipped the Zagreb ranking series in February, the ranking series in Alexandria and the Asian Championships in Astana last month.

Sidhu questions delay in arrest

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who came out to support wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, questioned why Brij Bhushan Singh has not been arrested yet despite two FIRs, including one under POCSO getting registered against Singh. Flanked by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, Sidhu questioned whether law is different when influential persons get accused of crimes. “The big question here is that the accused is in a powerful position. He can ruin and threaten careers. How do you expect a fair investigation under the circumstances?” Sidhu said today. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

2
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

3
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

4
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

5
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

6
Delhi

‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh

7
Punjab

Rain during April surplus in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

8
Nation

This election is not about you, Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

9
Nation

Udaipur IT professional installs hidden cameras in flat rented to girls, held

10
Nation

BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code, NRC in poll-bound Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Top News

Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail

Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail

An injured Tajpuriya is rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospi...

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

Royal Canadian Mounted Police has listed him as number 15 am...

‘No video of sexual misconduct have reached us’: Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira was drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing his minister'

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

Punjab offices open at 7.30 am from today; Chief Minister Mann among first to arrive

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

Mann says coming early will help save 350 MW of power in a d...

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for verbal spat

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for verbal spat

Naveen-ul-Haq to cough up 50 per cent fee


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

Shranay tops dist in JEE (Main)

'Sexual exploitation': Farmers to extend support to wrestlers

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail

Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies