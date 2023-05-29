 WTC final: Virat Kohli joins Team India training ahead, Rohit to hit nets from Tuesday : The Tribune India

WTC final: Virat Kohli joins Team India training ahead, Rohit to hit nets from Tuesday

India will play Australia at the Oval in the one-off Test from June 7 to 11

WTC final: Virat Kohli joins Team India training ahead, Rohit to hit nets from Tuesday

@BCCI/Twitter



PTI

Arundel (Sussex), May 29

Batting mainstay Virat Kohli joined the national team’s training session on Monday at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who seemed to have recovered from left shoulder injury.

India will play Australia at the Oval in the one-off Test from June 7 to 11.

The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of the members of the team, including Kohli, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on their official twitter handle.

“Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club,” BCCI said in a tweet.

While Kohli, Umesh and Siraj were seen jogging in their new training kit, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen rolling his arm over at the nets.

Unadkat was also engaged in a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been playing for Sussex in the English county circuit to prepare for the final, also was seen arriving in the training ground.

Umesh and Shardul Thakur were among the first batch of Indian players to arrive for the WTC final.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have also reached, while the last batch including Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K S Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane, will be leaving on Tuesday following the IPL final in Ahmedabad.

Jaiswal was included in the squad as a stand-by player after Ruturaj Gaikwad informed BCCI about him getting married on June 3-4.

India had finished runners-up in 2021 after losing the WTC final to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton two years ago.

India won’t play any warm-up game as the English County Championship is on and also this being an ICC event, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is under no obligation to arrange practice matches for the visiting team.

#Australia #Cricket #virat kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

3
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

4
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

5
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

6
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

7
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

8
Nation

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, RLD call off protest at Delhi-Ghazipur border after wrestlers' release from detention

9
Chandigarh

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

10
Punjab

Ensure possession of property to landlord: Punjab and Haryana High Court to police, administration

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Sahil, arrested from ...

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...

IAF aircraft crash-lands in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

No casualty reported

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

Very proud moment for me and our family, as a son of an army...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim’s parents demand capital punishment for accused

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Shahbad Dairy murder: 16 stabs, fractured skull, chilling details emerge from postmortem of Delhi teen

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Demanding BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest, farmers march towards Governor’s residence

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Women farm activists from Punjab headed for Delhi stopped at Ambala

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured