Leave for the Viceroy

EVEN if there were nothing else to be said against the Bill which Lord Peel has introduced in the House of Lords to enable the Viceroy, the Commander in Chief and the Provincial Governors to take leave during their terms of office without affecting their appointments, the chorus of approval with which it has been received in the Anglo-Indian Press would itself be a sufficient ground for the Indian public to look upon it with suspicion. What was said about the London Times is undoubtedly true in this case. There are few measures of any real importance in respect of which the attitude of the Anglo-Indian Press would not be a sure index of whether such measures are really good for India, in respect of which the knowledge that the Anglo-Indian Press was in favour of them would not be a safe reason for the people of India to place themselves on the other side. In the present case, this attitude of the Indian public would be justified also by an examination of the ground on which the Bill is supported. That ground is that the Viceroy would be able during the period of his leave to get into touch with English opinion. As one journal has put it, “it will give the Viceroy an opportunity of gauging for himself the state of feeling in England with regard to Indian wants or matters in which India is interested. He will thus be able on his return to speak and act with first-hand knowledge of the trend of Home opinion.” Another journal is even more frank. Taking the concrete case of the present Viceroy, it suggests that if he were able to take leave and go home, he would be able to place first-hand information with regard to the Indian situation before the British public.

