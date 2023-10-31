'Apple-tising' adventure as the fruit is turned into sabzi; this viral twist has Internet buzzing

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

Sabzis, those delightful dishes of spiced and seasoned vegetables, are a culinary treasure trove in India, each region boasting its unique concoctions. But here's a twist that's got the Internet buzzing - 'apple sabzi'. Yes, you read that right, apples take center stage in this culinary sensation, and the online world can't stop talking about it!

In a video that has taken social media by storm, shared by @MFuturewala, we get a glimpse into the unconventional world of apple-based cooking. Watch as a cwoman embarks on an epic culinary adventure, deep-frying apples in a kadhai, bringing a whole new meaning to the term 'apple pie'. Once golden and crispy, these apples take a plunge into a whirlwind of flavors. Crushed peanuts, exotic spices, a special flour, and some of that fruity frying oil join the party. It's like a carnival for your taste buds!

But the fun doesn't stop there. With a delicate touch, the woman expertly carves out the cores of the deep-fried apples, creating the perfect vessel for the flavorful mixture. In another kadhai, the oil sizzles as seeds dance to their own rhythm. Chopped onions and tomatoes join the party, and the spices take center stage. The aroma in the kitchen is intoxicating as the ingredients swirl and twirl in a dance of flavors. Then, the star of the show - the stuffed apples - make their grand entrance. It's a taste explosion waiting to happen!

To keep the excitement rolling, she adds the remaining peanut mixture into the kadhai, creating a harmony of textures and flavors. A dash of water is added, allowing the sabzi to reach its full culinary crescendo. Finally, the dish is served, paired with bread slices and a side of vibrant green peppers. And the caption aptly puts it, "Apple sabzi a day keeps the doctor away."

Apple sabzi a day keeps the doctor away😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/k3z5ALUzNp — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) October 29, 2023

Who knew staying healthy could be so delightfully different?

With over 300K views, the post has stirred a pot of mixed reactions. Some adventurous souls are eager to try this apple-infused delight, while others are left scratching their heads.

Bharwan Apple!



Apple if they would speak, "Hey, identity crisis - am I a Bhindi?" 🤕 — Pragyansmita Nayak (Paul), Ph.D. (@SorishaPragyan) October 29, 2023

this sabzi should keep anyone away — Roshan Shah (@rosnshah) October 29, 2023

Can't wait for the next receipes.... Grapes, gauva or orange? — Balaji J (@TheRealJB_No1) October 30, 2023

Something new to me- never knew apples could be cooked as vegies — Alok gupta🇮🇳 (@alokg2k) October 30, 2023

Vitamin C fry. Doesn’t seem bad after watching the full cooking. Anyone tried? — 🇮🇳Bongosaurus indica🇺🇸 (@Bongosaur) October 29, 2023

Apple ko lauki bana diya — Sunaina Asthana (@SunainaAsthana1) October 29, 2023

Can be tried atleast once since no cheese in this . — lalit bansal (@ilalitb) October 29, 2023

I thought I would never say this but at one point during the video, I looked at the apples and genuinely felt sorry for them. I am not making this up. I really felt pity for those apples. 😭😭 — عالم (@farazzaalam) October 29, 2023

