Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

Chandigarh, September 23

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has come out in support of Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh after his India tour was cancelled due to his social media posts that showed a distorted India map.

Shubh’s posts were seen as a support for the pro-Khalistan movement before the arrest of Amritpal Singh earlier this year.

Shubh is allegedly known as a 'Khalistani' and supporter of separatist leaders.

Taking to X, she wrote: Singer @Shubhworldwide we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and #India. @Akali_Dal_ appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for #Punjab as anti-nationals. #shubhworldwide”

Singer @Shubhworldwide we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and #India. @Akali_Dal_ appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for #Punjab as anti-nationals.… — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 22, 2023

Shubh is an upcoming Punjabi rapper who rose to fame due to the large number of streams on Instagram reels of his song 'Still Rollin'. He released his first breakout single 'We Rollin' in 2021 and as of 2023, it has reached more than 201 million views on YouTube.

He recently released his debut album 'Still Rollin' and announced his first-ever India tour in 10 different cities.

