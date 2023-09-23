Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

Chandigarh, September 23
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has come out in support of Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh after his India tour was cancelled due to his social media posts that showed a distorted India map.
Shubh’s posts were seen as a support for the pro-Khalistan movement before the arrest of Amritpal Singh earlier this year.
Shubh is allegedly known as a 'Khalistani' and supporter of separatist leaders.
Taking to X, she wrote: Singer @Shubhworldwide we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and #India. @Akali_Dal_ appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for #Punjab as anti-nationals. #shubhworldwide”
Singer @Shubhworldwide we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and #India. @Akali_Dal_ appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for #Punjab as anti-nationals.…— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 22, 2023
Shubh is an upcoming Punjabi rapper who rose to fame due to the large number of streams on Instagram reels of his song 'Still Rollin'. He released his first breakout single 'We Rollin' in 2021 and as of 2023, it has reached more than 201 million views on YouTube.
He recently released his debut album 'Still Rollin' and announced his first-ever India tour in 10 different cities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India
Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...
Canadian ministers and politicians denounce ‘online hate video’ against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit
However, neither the government body nor the politicians sin...
Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert
Canada’s trade and ability to be a part of Indo-Pacific and ...
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun's house in Chandigarh's Sector 15
A property confiscation notice has been affixed outside his ...