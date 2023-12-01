On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Chandigarh, December 1
A video of Air India flight going to Amritsar from London on November 24 where water is seen leaking from the overhead hand baggage storage has gone viral.
The video showed water leaking from the panel gaps of the overhead compartments above the passengers seats
Air India ….— JΛYΣƧΉ (@baldwhiner) November 29, 2023
fly with us – it's not a trip …
it's an immersive experience pic.twitter.com/cEVEoX0mmQ
Air India in a statement said it “regrets this unexpected incident”.
A man posted a video on microblogging platform X and wrote, “Air India …. fly with us – it’s not a trip … it’s an immersive experience.” Air India in a statement said flight AI169 flying from Gatwick to Amritsar on November 24 had developed “a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin,” adding that that it moved the passengers from the affected seats to other vacant seats.
