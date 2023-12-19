Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

A Russian tourist faced harassment at a petrol pump in Jaipur. The incident occurred when a petrol pump worker was filling petrol in their two-wheeler.

Viktoriia was accompanied by her Indian friend, a Delhi-based travel vlogger known as ‘On Road Indian’ on YouTube.

Is Still safe for foreign women tourists and travellers?

Recently my Russian Traveler friend faced serious issue in Jaipur where she was touched by a fuel station staff 3 times. Police came to help.#WomensRights #safety #touristsafety #india pic.twitter.com/KFA8waa8gJ — OnRoad Indian (@onroadindian) November 26, 2023

The vlogger captured the entire ordeal on camera, confronting the worker about inappropriate touches towards the Russian tourist.

Viktoriia initially dismissed the encounters, but after the third incident, she was certain of the inappropriate touching.

The vlogger questioned the petrol pump staff on camera, asking if a mere apology would suffice. The worker defended himself, claiming unintentional contact, and apologised.

Viktoriia, rightly disturbed, suggested filing a police complaint. Subsequently, the police arrived, and the vlogger explained the situation. The police officer mediated, urging the worker to apologise, which he did. Viktoriia also requested the officer to record the worker’s name for future reference.

The incident occurred on November 7 but was shared on YouTube and X more than two weeks later due to technical issues with the footage. The vlogger revealed the struggle to recover the corrupt Rajasthan tour videos.

