Thailand woman elopes with lover taking Rs 1.3 crore along that her husband won in lottery

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 25

A man’s happiness of mulling a lavish life after winning whopping Rs 1.3 crore in lottery couldn’t last long after discovering that his wife of 26 years eloped with her lover taking along all the money he had won.

Thailand national Manit was attending a ceremony with his wife Angkanratwhere he saw a stranger standing beside his wife. Upon enquiring, his wife told the person was a member of their extended family.

After some time Manit discovered that Angkanrat and the stranger, who she called an extended family member, had disappeared from the ceremony.

As per a report of Daily Star, police too couldn’t initiate probe as the duo never signed a formal wedding certificate, even though they had been married for 26 years and have 3 children.

Manit’s son disclosed before authorities that he was aware of his mother’s affair outside her marriage. He also told he managed to contact her when she had just eloped and was few hours away. Since then she remained incommunicado.

As per police statement it looked Manit had gifted the money and now all he could do is convince his wife as his case will not stand legal scrutiny.