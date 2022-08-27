Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 27

Rumour have been rift on the social media claiming that a recent iOS or Instagram update activates "Precise Location" on users' phone, can leave you vulnerable to stalkers and criminals.

The claim was made by an influencer marketing firm on Instagram.

"To be clear, we don’t share your location with others. Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features." - Instagram https://t.co/fFmvTteD6t — 🫧 Molly (@OhHeyMolly_) August 26, 2022

"Since a new update, people can find your exact location from Instagram and this is being used by individuals to target people to commit crimes including theft, stalking etc (sic)," it said, advising users to keep their precise location off.

People can manage Location Services via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 25, 2022

"Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features," the social network tweeted. "People can manage Location Services via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information."

However, Instagram has denied claims made by the viral post that using location tags on Stories or posts can reveal users' exact locations.

"To be clear, we don't share your location with others," Instagram said. The viral post had suggested that due to an Instagram or iOS update, the 'precise location' setting could show someone's exact location to other users.