Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 6

A video of a woman travelling to Canada with her husband and two kids has gone viral.

Shreyti Garg, in the video, shared her “uncomfortable experience” while travelling in the Air India flight from Delhi to Toronto.

The viral video, Garg wrote: “Yes! This is the service we go after paying 4.5 Lakh INR to @airindia .We were on Air India Flight from Delhi to Toronto travelling with our 2 kids (2.5 yo and 7mo). And let me share our travel experience- We three were seated together and unfortunately almost everything was non functional. From broken seats to NO entertainment system. Unfortunately, i forgot to take a picture of the broken seat handle and literally had to protect my toddler from getting hurt as all the wires were coming out of the system. And even after complaining to the crew/ staff multiple times, there was NO action taken. It seems they rebooted the system but the still everything was not working. We were left helpless with 2 kids and had to manage everything on our own. @airindia firstly the pricing of tickets is already too high and on top of it, instead of making the journey smooth for the passengers you made it inconvenient for the parents travelling with the kids especially.”

She also demonstrated how she had to use her phone’s torch to assist her toddler in the dark due to malfunctioning overhead lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyti Garg (@humpty02dumpty)

The video has 2.9 million views with over 1,100 comments.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Air India #Canada #Toronto