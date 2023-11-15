Viral Video: Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu played cricket for 10 years, bowled out likes of Rohit, Pujara, Jadeja, still wasn't picked, says 'mera dil tut gya'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 15

An old video of Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu has gone viral amid ongoing ICC world cup fever.

Harrdy Sandhu--his actual name Hardavinder Singh Sandhu--earlier tried his hand in cricket as a career option before becoming a famous singer.

However, Sandhu’s dream of playing for India came crashing down after suffering an elbow injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐄 𝐒 𝐇🕊️ (@o7.edit_)

Speaking to media, Harrdy was quoted saying that he bowled out likes of Rohit Sharma, Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja in his debut U-19 match, had four maidens and five-wicket haul, still wasn't picked for big event.

"I played for around 10 years. I have played for the U-19 cricket team with Shikhar Dhawan. He was my roommate, and I have also played with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma. But in 2006, I had an elbow injury. I was a fast bowler and the injury was on my right arm. I tried to get treatment here, but kuch hua nahi."

"I then decided to go to Australia to see good doctors. I got a student visa and thought if my treatment is successful, I will come back to India and start playing again. Warna padhai karke, wahin settle ho jaunga. I was there for 11 months and in that period…I met a lot of doctors, par kuch hua nahi. Wahan 11 months taxi bhi chalayi," he said.

He said he later met a Sri Lankan physiotherapist and started playing for Ranji and during those matches he got an injury again, that was when he left cricket and decided to sing for good.

#Cricket