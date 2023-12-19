Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

The busy Bengaluru airport road witnessed a serial collision of multiple vehicles near the Doddajala area on Monday evening. Images and videos circulating online show cars piled up one after the other.

Serial crash on Airport road near Doddajala. Praying for safety! 🙏🏻#Bengaluru #Accident

pic.twitter.com/4H66AJKdYk — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) December 18, 2023

According to reports, there were no major injuries to anyone.

Chikkajala traffic police reached the location upon learning about the pile-up and helped clear the traffic jam.

Details are awaited.