Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Chandigarh, December 19
The busy Bengaluru airport road witnessed a serial collision of multiple vehicles near the Doddajala area on Monday evening. Images and videos circulating online show cars piled up one after the other.
Serial crash on Airport road near Doddajala. Praying for safety! 🙏🏻#Bengaluru #Accident— Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) December 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/4H66AJKdYk
According to reports, there were no major injuries to anyone.
Chikkajala traffic police reached the location upon learning about the pile-up and helped clear the traffic jam.
Details are awaited.
