English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; but Indian fans have the last laugh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 30

India defeated England in the ongoing ICC World Cup in a low-scoring match in Lucknow on Sunday.

Fan clubs and support groups enjoy taunting and taking jibes at opposing teams during the matches, with yesterday’s match being no exception.

There was an exchange of memes between England’s Barmy Army, an English cricket support group, and The Bharat Army, an Indian cricket support group during the game.

After Virat Kohli lost his wicket without scoring off nine deliveries, England’s Barmy Army took to X to post a meme of a duck with Virat’s face, with the caption, ‘Just out for a morning walk’, taking a jibe at the Indian batter.

Just out for a morning walk pic.twitter.com/Mv425ddQvU — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) October 29, 2023

Following suit, The Bharat Army took to X, to post images of ducks with the faces of Joe Root and Ben stokes, after the two failed to do anything with the bat.

Just out for an evening walk 😉 https://t.co/G0P54UrpRB pic.twitter.com/SugpLAQPbB — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 29, 2023

Just give us some time to make the edits. @TheBarmyArmy https://t.co/G0P54UrpRB pic.twitter.com/qBZDz1E04Z — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 29, 2023

English bowler Mark Wood also got out for a duck, making way for a collective photo of three ducks with his, Root’s and Stokes’ faces.

Choosing to bowl after winning the toss, England restricted India at 229/9 in 50 overs. Defending for the first time in this World Cup, India’s impressive bowling spell helped them win by 100 runs and clinch the numero uno spot in the points table.

