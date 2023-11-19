In pictures: Australia break billion hearts, India falter at final hurdle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 19

Australia lifted the ICC World Cup for a record sixth time, breaking over a billion Indian hearts in the process.

Before the final, Australian captain Pat Cummins had said “nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent” and he kept his word.

The loss left Indian cricket fans dejected as the feeling was hard to sink in, given the team's superb record till the final showdown.

Photos: Reuters/PTI

