 Pakistan expected to give all in must-win World Cup clash against Bangladesh : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Pakistan expected to give all in must-win World Cup clash against Bangladesh

Pakistan expected to give all in must-win World Cup clash against Bangladesh

Pakistan have just 4 points in their kitty and can add a maximum of 6 more to touch 10 by the end of league stage

Pakistan expected to give all in must-win World Cup clash against Bangladesh

Pakistan would be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak. Photo: X/@babarazam258



PTI

Kolkata, October 30

All but out of semi-final race, Pakistan would be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and add some semblance of respect to their floundering campaign when they take on an equally struggling Bangladesh in their do-or-die World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Pakistan have just four points in their kitty and they can add a maximum of six more to touch 10 by the end of league stage.

Three teams are already above Pakistan and it would be a miracle of sorts if they make it to the knockout stage.

The multiple favourable results are highly unlikely given the fact that Australia have regained their form and New Zealand have also emerged as one of the toughest sides to beat in this tournament.

As of today India and South Africa look certain to make the cut while the Trans-Tasman rivals are looking in good shape to grab the other two spots for the semi-finals.

Pakistan will not have to just win their remaining matches but they need to win with big margins to swell their net run rate (currently minus 0.205). A defeat against Bangladesh will certainly knock the 1992 champions out of the showpiece.

In such a scenario, it is expected that Pakistan players will go all-out and give their all.

At a time when their batters have failed to last the distance in four of their six outings, it's Pakistan's bowling attack that has shone through.

On a seamer-friendly Eden wicket that offered some extra bounce from short of the length during the first match on Saturday, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim will hope to hand Bangladesh the early blows.

Pakistan's biggest positive is sparkling show by Mohammad Wasim junior who made his World Cup debut in place of an indisposed Hasan Ali against South Africa.

Wasim returned with figures of 2/62 but the way he created pressure, especially at the death overs against Keshav Maharaj, was a big plus for the embattled side.

Wasim is expected to retain his place as Pakistan would look to rattle the Bangladeshi batters who have been struggling in the tournament.

Pakistan's biggest let down has been their batters who have failed to last the full quota of 50 overs on four occasions. The buck will certainly stop with skipper Babar Azam, their best batter, who has not been converting his starts into big scores.

Babar has so far struck three fifties and he could be eyeing a big score against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, all is not well in the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh camp. Their batters have failed to post big totals. In their previous match against the Netherlands, four of their top-six batters failed to score in double digits to be bundled out for 142 in a chase of 230.

It was their sixth defeat on the trot for the Bangla Tigers.

"You can say that it's the worst World Cup without any doubt," Shakib had admitted after their 87-run loss to the Netherlands here on Saturday.

"It is hard to swallow, very difficult to digest. But these things can happen in cricket."   

  Bangladesh have just two points from six matches and they are currently at ninth spot in the 10-team league.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib     

Match starts from 2pm IST.

#Bangladesh #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

2
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar writes to Union Minister Gadkari, offers free land to relocate Kherki Daula toll

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

4
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

5
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

6
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

7
J & K

Police inspector playing cricket shot at by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

8
Punjab

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

9
India

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

10
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

Supreme Court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in corruption, money-laundering cases

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

Conveys to the family members that the government would make...

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K's Pulwama

The area has been cordoned off

BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

Suffers injuries in stomach and has been shifted to a nearby...

Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, to return India after getting NOC from Pak

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

She will return to Pakistan after meeting her kids


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana Cops motivate people to take part in cycle rally against drugs on November 16

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship