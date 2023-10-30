Virat’s 35th Birthday: Bengal cricket association plans to distribute 70,000 ‘Kohli Masks’ for Eden spectators during SA game

PTI

Kolkata, October 30

Around 70,000 supporters will be provided with free ‘Virat Kohli masks’ to cheer the ace batter on his 35th birthday, which coincides with India’s World Cup game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5.

To mark ‘King Kohli's’ birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made the grand plan to distribute Kohli masks among the spectators.

The match is set to be a full house with all the tickets sold out much in advance. Apart from distributing masks, the CAB has plan to have a cake-cutting ceremony before the start of the match and felicitate Kohli with a memento.

“We hope to get an approval from the ICC on this. We want to make the day special for Virat,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters here.

“We want every fan in the stadium wearing Kohli masks as he walks in. We plan to distribute about 70,000 masks on that day.”

The Eden had a similar atmosphere when maestro Sachin Tendulkar played his 199th Test at the venue in November 2013.

#Cricket #Virat Kohli