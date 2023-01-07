4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100

Washington: Over 80 per cent, or 4 out of every 5 glaciers by number, could disappear by the end of this century, if fossil fuel use continues unabated, according to a Carnegie Mellon University study. PTI
SL YouTuber in 4-day custody for blasphemy
Colombo: A popular Sri Lankan YouTuber, Sepal Amarasinghe, who made derogatory remarks on the Sacred Tooth relic of the Buddha, was sent to police custody for four days. PTI
Court tosses lawsuit against abortion ban
Boise: Idaho’s Constitution does not enshrine abortion as a fundamental right, the state Supreme Court ruled dismissing a lawsuit against criminalising abortions after six weeks of gestation. AP
