German killed, 2 hurt in Paris ‘terror’ attack

PARIS, December 3

A German tourist died while two other persons, including a British citizen, were hurt after an attack by a man, who was armed with a knife and hammer, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday. President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as a “terrorist attack”.

The police quickly arrested the 26-year-old French national, after subduing him with a Taser stun gun, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters.

The suspect had been sentenced to four years in prison for planning another attack in 2016. He had been on the French security services’ watch list, the minister said. — Reuters

Concerns over Olympics security

The attack comes less than eight months before the French capital is due to host the Olympic Games and could raise questions about security at the global sporting event.