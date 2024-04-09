 Humanitarian crisis caused by Israel-Hamas conflict unacceptable: Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Humanitarian crisis caused by Israel-Hamas conflict unacceptable: Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

Humanitarian crisis caused by Israel-Hamas conflict unacceptable: Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

Kamboj says India views the adoption of a resolution on March 25 by the UN Security Council 'as a positive step'

Humanitarian crisis caused by Israel-Hamas conflict unacceptable: Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj. File photo



PTI

United Nations, April 9

India has termed the UN Security Council resolution that demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramzan a “positive step,” asserting that the humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is “simply unacceptable.”

“We are deeply troubled by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The humanitarian crisis has deepened and instability has been increasing in the region and beyond,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, told a UN General Assembly meeting here on Monday.

She said India views the adoption of a resolution on March 25 by the UN Security Council “as a positive step”.

Kamboj said the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children.

“The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable,” she said, adding that Delhi has strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict and it is imperative to avoid the loss of civilian lives in any conflict situation.

The UNSC resolution, adopted last month, demanded an “immediate ceasefire” for the month of Ramzan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire.

It also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as the humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs.

The adoption of the resolution had come as a breakthrough in the Israel-Hamas conflict which had been on for more than five months then.

The 15-nation Council adopted the resolution, put forth by the 10 non-permanent elected members of the Council, with 14 nations voting in favour, none against, and an abstention by the US, a permanent member.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had said that the “long-awaited” resolution on Gaza must be implemented. “Failure would be unforgivable.”

However, on March 22, just three days before the Council adopted the resolution, permanent members Russia and China vetoed a different resolution on Gaza tabled by the US.

The US-led draft had stated the “imperative” for “an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides.”

The veto by Beijing and Moscow triggered the debate in the General Assembly under the requirement that the President of the 193-member UN body will convene a meeting within 10 working days whenever a veto is cast in the Council.

Kamboj underlined that India's position on the conflict has been clearly articulated on several occasions by the country's leadership.

She said there can be no justification for terror attacks or hostage taking and stressed that the terror attacks on Israel on October 7 last year were shocking and deserve “our unequivocal condemnation.”

“India has a long-standing and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and we demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” Kamboj said.

India voiced its concern over the “dire” humanitarian situation in Gaza and underlined the imperative for the scaling up of humanitarian aid to the people in the strip immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation.

Kamboj welcomed efforts of the United Nations and the international community in working towards peace in the region.

She noted that India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and “will continue to do so.”

Indian leaders have repeatedly emphasised that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues will deliver an enduring peace.

“We are committed to supporting a two-state solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders with due regard to the security needs of Israel,” Kamboj said and urged all parties to foster conditions conducive to resuming direct peace negotiations at an early date.

Citing the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that in the six months between October 7, 2023 and the afternoon of April 8, at least 33,207 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 75,933 injured.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, fatalities include about 14,500 children and 9,560 women.

More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, including 33 children, have been killed in Israel, the vast majority on October 7 last year, when Hamas carried out the shocking terror attacks against Israel.

President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis expressed deep regret that the General Assembly must routinely meet on the veto initiative “due to the perennial inability of the Security Council to speak with one voice on matters of grave importance.”

“Once again, we convene under this initiative as conflict in Gaza rages into its sixth bloody month, as death and destruction rule the day, and as divisions among Member States, especially in the Council, persist,” he said.

Francis described the conflict in Gaza as “blight on our common humanity.”

Francis said millions around the world will celebrate the religious holiday Eid-al-Fitr in the safety of their homes “while Gazans will again offer prayers on the ruins of mosques and their obliterated homes.”

“I implore the Security Council members to meaningfully use their power in support of an immediate – and importantly, a lasting ceasefire on the ground,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

2
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Diaspora

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

7
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

8
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

9
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut queen of controversies: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Top News

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of target Pakistan killings by India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

Indian officials have termed the allegations as ‘false and m...

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Can't stop Mahua Moitra from defending herself in public: Delhi High Court

Can't stop Mahua Moitra from defending herself in public: Delhi High Court

The court made the oral observation while dealing with a ple...

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arr...


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Amritsar: Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: KMSC activists wave black flags at BJP leaders

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh: 750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

Mohali: University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge in Chandigarh

Public Bike Sharing in Chandigarh: Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves 4 dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Illegal mining rampant under AAP govt: Sukhpal Khaira

Jalandhar: 983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

Jalandhar: 25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district