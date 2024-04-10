Humanitarian crisis in Gaza unacceptable: India at UN

PTI

United Nations, April 9

India termed the UN Security Council resolution that demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan a “positive step,” asserting that the humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is “simply unacceptable.” “We are deeply troubled by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The humanitarian crisis has deepened and instability has been increasing in the region and beyond,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, told a UN General Assembly meeting here Monday.

Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is filled with around 1.4 million Palestinians, most of whom are displaced from other parts of the Gaza Strip. “It will happen. There is a date,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on Monday, without elaborating.

She said India views the adoption of a resolution on March 25 by the UN Security Council “as a positive step.” Kamboj said the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children.

“The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable,” she said, adding that Delhi has strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict and it is imperative to avoid the loss of civilian lives in any conflict situation.

The UNSC resolution, adopted last month, demanded an “immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire.” It also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as the humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs.

Kamboj underlined that there can be no justification for terror attacks or hostage taking and stressed that the terror attacks on Israel on October 7 last year were shocking and deserve “our unequivocal condemnation.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel