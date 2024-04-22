Indian-origin mayoral nominee Tarun Ghulati wants to ‘run London like a CEO’

PTI

London, April 21

Tarun Ghulati, the Indian-origin candidate in the race to challenge Sadiq Khan from winning a third term as Mayor of London, has said that the citizens of the UK capital have been let down by all the major political parties and he wants to run London like a “seasoned CEO” which delivers profits for all.

The Delhi-born businessman believes his investment expertise is what London needs to revive its fortunes as the “global bank of the world” by attracting the investment it needs. The 63-year-old is standing as an Independent candidate among 13 contestants in the fray for the local elections on May 2, when Londoners will vote for their Mayor and also for members of the London Assembly.

“As Mayor, I will build London’s balance sheet. I will transform and run London effectively and efficiently like a seasoned CEO,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London