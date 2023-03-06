 Islamabad court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant in Toshakhana case : The Tribune India

Islamabad court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

Khan has been accused of concealing details of the gifts he retained from Toshakhana

Islamabad court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, March 6

A court here on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan against the suspension of his non-bailable warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Khan’s lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam, and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the district and sessions court, where Bukhari contended that his client has always followed court orders.

Imam argued that the Islamabad police could not arrest 70-year-old Khan if he was willing to appear before the court on March 7.

At this, the judge remarked that the PTI chief could have approached the Islamabad High Court to suspend the warrant.

However, Imam told the judge that they wanted the sessions court to suspend the warrant while Bukhari added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court,” said Bukhari.

Urging the court to suspend the warrant, Imam argued that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017 and usually arrest warrants were not issued on a private complaint.

The judge, remarking that the PTI chief’s lawyer had informed him that their client would not appear in court, reserved the verdict on the petition.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the cricketer-turned-politician for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

In his assets declarations, he is accused of concealing details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana -- a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

Officials are legally allowed to retain gifts provided they pay a pre-assessed amount, typically a fraction of the value of the gift.

The PTI chief approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Sunday for post-arrest bail after an Islamabad police team arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him for skipping proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

However, the police team returned empty-handed after Khan evaded the arrest.

However, the Dawn newspaper in a report said the LHC registrar had raised objections to Khan’s plea, saying that complete documents had not been submitted along with the petitions.

Khan has not attended any hearings since November last year when he was injured in an assassination attempt at his rally in the Wazirabad area of Punjab.

Khan was granted interim bail by a special court in Islamabad after being shot during the assassination attempt.

He has since received extensions on his bail due to medical reasons.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

The PTI chief, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

3
Punjab

Gangsters 'celebrate' killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

4
Trending

Nawaz Sharif's PMLN shares 'bill' of tea served to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reflects MIG 21 as price paid; netizens school Pak thoroughly

5
Nation

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

6
Punjab

Partap Singh Bajwa attacks CM Bhagwant Mann for losing Reliance solar project

7
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

8
J & K

Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura

9
Sports

‘Happy tears’: Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza ends her career where it began

10
Haryana

Mustard selling below MSP in Haryana, farmers cry for help

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case

BJP MLA Virupakshappa moves Karnataka High Court for anticipatory bail in bribery case

The court says it will hear it after listing it on Tuesday

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...

Land for jobs case: CBI team visits residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case

The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...


Cities

View All

2 snatching cases rock holy city

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Amritsar: No change in G20 venue, AAP govt dispels rumours

Illegal booth not removed in Amritsar, DC takes AIT staff to task

In sensitive border district, new SSP in Gurdaspur has his hands full

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Nikki Yadav murder case: Court extends judicial custody of six accused by 14 days

Nine Opposition parties write to PM Modi on 'misuse' of probe agencies, slam Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Patiala, reviews health facilities

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy