Nepal PM’s India visit delayed due to internal issues: Top aide

PTI

Kathmandu, April 29

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s proposed visit to India has been delayed further due to internal reasons, including the jolt in the recent by-polls, and it is unlikely that his first foreign visit will take place before June, according to his top aide.

This is the second time that Prachanda’s visit to India has been postponed due to internal reasons. The visit to India would have been his first foreign trip after he assumed charge as PM for the third time in December last year.

“Nepal government is preparing to present its annual budget for the coming fiscal year towards May-end and the Prime Minister’s visit to India will take place only after that,” the top aide close to Prime Minister Prachanda said on Saturday.

The proposed visit by the PM had been further delayed due to internal reasons and it was unlikely that the first foreign visit would take place before June, the aide, who did not want to be quoted, said.

Earlier, the government was busy preparing for Prachanda’s visit to India between May second and the third week.