North Korean hackers stole $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan: Nikkei

Tokyo, May 15
Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by UK blockchain analysis provider Ellptic.
The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Race for Karnataka CM's post; Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi to meet AICC leaders
His visit comes a day after the Congress's newly elected leg...
Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case
Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...
Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man
Says the increase will be borne by the government
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, ...