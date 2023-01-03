Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to seek vote of confidence on January 10

PTI

Kathmandu, January 2

Nepal’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has decided to take the vote of confidence in the Parliament on January 10, an official said on Monday.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

Prachanda on Monday requested the parliament secretariat to arrange to table the agenda of the vote of confidence in parliament on January 10.

“The Prime Minister has sent a letter to include the subject of vote of confidence on the agenda of the Parliament on the 10th of January,” said Rojnath Pandey, the spokesperson of the Parliament Secretariat.

He needs 138 votes for a clear majority. He has the support of seven parties.