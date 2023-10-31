Russian airport stormed after flight from Israel

New Delhi, October 30
The Russian authorities said they had taken over an airport in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region and arrested 60 persons after hundreds of anti-Israeli protesters stormed the premises in search of Jewish passengers from a plane from Israel.
Officials said 20 people in the airport were wounded before the security forces contained the unrest on Sunday.
Moscow has accused Ukraine of staging the "provocation". Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the unrest. Several videos from the airport at Makhachkala, the regional capital of Dagestan, showed the rioters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport shouting "Allahu Akbar".
The mob converged after a message on social media urged Dagestanis to meet the “uninvited guests”. /Agencies
