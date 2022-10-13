US Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina makes rare trip to Bhutan

New Delhi, October 13

US Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Patricia Lacina recently made a rare trip to Bhutan ostensibly to commemorate years of successful US-Bhutan partnership in health leading up to and combating the Covid pandemic, disclosed the US embassy about 12 days after the five-day trip concluded on October 1.

Bhutan does not have diplomatic relations with any of the UNSC’s Permanent Five and US interests are looked after by the embassy here.

During her visit to Bhutan from September 26 to October 1, the US Chargé d’Affaires joined Minister of Agriculture and Forests Lyonpo Yeshey Penjor in a ceremonial event. She also met Health Minister Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo to discuss bilateral cooperation on Covid, stated the US embassy release.

Lacina’s visit coincided with the US donating another batch of 51,480 doses of Pfizer vaccines to Bhutan that arrived in Thimphu on September 18. The US has earlier donated Covid vaccine doses to Bhutan through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The visit is of strategic interest because China has an interest in northwest Bhutan that is next to the Chumbi Valley on the borders of Tibet and Sikkim. The passes provide access to the Siliguri Corridor, which is of vulnerability to India in case of hostilities with China.

Over the past 20 years, the US has provided $9 million in foreign assistance to Bhutan for Covid relief, livelihood support, forestry management and water security.