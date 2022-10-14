US envoy makes rare trip to Bhutan

New Delhi, October 13
US Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina recently made a rare trip to Bhutan ostensibly to commemorate years of successful US-Bhutan partnership in health leading up to and combating the Covid pandemic, disclosed the US Embassy about 12 days after the five-day trip concluded on October 1.
Bhutan does not have diplomatic relations with any of the UNSC’s Permanent Five and US interests are looked after by the embassy here.
During her visit to Bhutan from September 26 to October 1, the US Chargé d’Affaires joined Minister of Agriculture and Forests Lyonpo Yeshey Penjor in a ceremonial event. She also met Health Minister Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo to discuss bilateral cooperation on Covid, stated the US Embassy release.
