Video footage emerges of Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin

Unverified footage shows unmanned aerial vehicle approaching the building at a low altitude, before blowing up right over its dome

Moscow, May 3

Purported footage of a Ukrainian drone strike targeting the Kremlin on Tuesday night has surfaced on a local Telegram channel, media reports said.

The video shows plumes of white smoke rising into the night sky over the Grand Kremlin Palace, a 19th century building serving as the official working residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, RT reported.

No sound can be heard in the video but witnesses claimed on Telegram that they heard at least one loud blast resembling "thunder rumbling".

People on the Kremlin embankment also reportedly saw sparks rising into the sky over the Kremlin wall. An unverified video circulating on social media also shows a fire on the roof of the Senate Palace, the President's second working residence in the Kremlin. Flames can be seen rising near the top of the roof.

Another unverified video published on Telegram purported to show the moment one of the drones struck the Senate Palace. The footage shows the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching the building at a low altitude, before blowing up right over its dome. The blast appeared not to have dealt any significant damage to the building, as even the flagstaff with the presidential banner remained in place after the attack, RT reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian presidential office reported the attack, calling it a "planned terrorist act" targeting Putin's residence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the President was elsewhere at the time and his schedule is unaffected.

Russia reserves the right to retaliate "anywhere and anytime it deems necessary" in response to the drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence, the Kremlin has said, RT reported.

Officials said two Ukrainian drones attempted to strike the Kremlin early on Wednesday morning, but the raid was thwarted.

