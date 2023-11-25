50-year-old pharmacist dies of heart failure

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 24

Rajbir Singh (50), a pharmacist at the Government Homeopathic Dispensary, Khadoor Sahib, died of a cardiac attack at the local Chabal-Amritsar bypass here on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Tajbir Singh of Amritsar, was on his way home after performing his duties. He was waiting for a bus for Amritsar when he suddenly collapsed. Passersby took him to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where the doctors declared him dead. The city police (Tarn Taran) have registered a report under Section 174, CrPC. — OC

