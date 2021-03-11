After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

The victim's body was found hanging from an electricity pole

Kin of the victim along with others protest in front of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station.

Tarn Taran, May 8

The protest launched by the family of the deceased, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Surinder Singh Shindu (40) of Cheena Bidhi Chand village, has forced Sarai Amanat Khan police to book the person responsible for provoking the victim to commit suicide.

The accused has been identified as Gursharan Singh Sanni of Cheena Bidhi Chand village, who has been booked under Section 306 of the IPC.

The body of Sukhwinder Singh Shindu (40) was found hanging from an electricity pole in the fields of the village on Saturday morning.

Taking it an ordinary incident, the police filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC on Saturday evening.

Shindu was working as a farm labourer with a farmer Navroop Singh in the village. The victim, Navroop Singh and two more persons of the village had been booked by Sarai Amanat Khan police for firing at the house of Rajpal Singh of the same village on May 3 and a case in this regard was registered on May 5. The police were conducting raids to arrest Shindu who had gone into hiding.

The victim’s family and other residents of the village had staged a dharna in front of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station with the dead body demanding the filing of a case against the accused. Sonu, wife of the victim, and other members of the family alleged it was not a case of suicide but murder.

Though the police had replaced Section 174 of the CrPC with Section 306, IPC, the family members were still not satisfied as they wanted the police to book the accused under Section 302 of the IPC as Shindu was allegedly killed and after that his body was hanged on the electricity pole.

