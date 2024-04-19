Amritsar beat Fazilka in last league match

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

Amritsar district cricket team won the last league match at Punjab State Inter-District U-16 Tournament defeating Fazilka by 10 wickets.

Amritsar won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Fazilka were all out at 129. Paras scored 46 runs. Rohan Sharma took five wickets for 41 runs and Gursewak Singh took four wickets for 44 runs. In the second half of the match Amritsar were all out at 206. Niket Nanda scored 58 and Damanjit 46 runs. In the second inning, Fazilka were all out at 138 runs. Gursewak took five wickets for 48 runs and Rohan Sharma scalped three wickets for 50 runs and Amritsar in reply scored 64 and won.

Inderjit Singh Bajwa Honorary Secretary of the Amritsar Games Association gave his good wishes to the team and hoped they perform well in the rest of the tournament.

