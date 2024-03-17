Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 16

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has proposed a budget of Rs 456.61 crore for the year 2024-25 and sent it to the Local Bodies Department of the Punjab Government for approval here on Saturday. In the budget, the MC has proposed to increase revenue targets and funds for development.

The MC had approved a budget of Rs 452 crore for the year 2023-24. Almost 66 per cent budget is for the personnel, 30 per cent budget is for development and 4 per cent for any contingency or emergency use. The civic body has increased the target of each department’s estimated income in the budget for 2024-25.

In the absence of the MC’s elected General House, the MC Commissioner has been appointed as administration of the General House and he has authority to propose the budget for the next fiscal. Now the budget has been sent by the MC Commissioner to the Local Bodies Department for approval under Sections 87(1) and 86(2) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh has been holding meetings with all departments of the MC for the last few days and collected details about the income and expenditure. The office of Deputy Controller, Finance and Accounts (DCFA) of the MC, prepared the budget and sent it to the agenda branch. After detailed discussions of MC officials, the proposed budget has been sent to the government for approval.

The property tax wing has to collect Rs 50 crore as property tax from property owners and current property tax of Rs 17 crore from water supply and sewerage, Rs 14 crore from the advertisement department, Rs 80.25 crore from the MTP department and building fees, development charges Rs 10.50 crore from sale of property, Rs 4.20 crore in rental property, Rs 3.60 crore from street vending, Rs 18 crore from road cutting, Rs 18 crore from electricity octroi tax, Rs 13 crore from outstanding excise duty, Rs 1.25 crore from license fee and Rs 4.20 crore from cow cess and Rs 215 crore in GST. Apart from this, the revenue targets have been fixed from regulation of illegal colony and hotels, Fire Brigade, slaughter house and other items have been targeted to generate income of crores of rupees. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said revenue targets of each department have been increased in the estimated budget for the year 2024-25. He said no new tax has been imposed in the budget.

