Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

Restrictions on bursting crackers for only two hours on Diwali night went up in smoke as people kept enjoying fireworks till late night. The district administration permitted the public to burst fireworks between 8 pm to 10 pm.

However, the data collected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) intimated that the peak hours of bursting crackers in the city remained between 10 pm to 12 pm.

Bhupinder Singh, a city resident, stated that curbing air and noise pollution should be every government’s agenda and inappropriate handling of fireworks while bursting should also figure in the priority list of the administration. Compliance of norms is still a task for the residents. Over the years, people have been made aware of dangers of bursting firecrackers yet a majority of them don’t pay any heed”.

Harpreet Singh, another city resident, said all concerns about air pollution are aired only ahead of Diwali during a night which occurs once a year only. Similar concern should be shown on pollution caused by industries and automobile vehicles. Reduction in daily pollution could yield better results in improving the environment.

