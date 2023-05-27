Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

Owing to unfavourable weather conditions, four Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport at Amritsar on Thursday night.

According to information, a total of 11 flights, which were supposed to land at Delhi airport, were diverted to various airports in the country. Due to western disturbance, the national capital witnessed high-velocity winds late at night, which could affect the landing of the planes.

Airport officials stated that air traffic at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was affected due to strong winds and rain on Thursday night. As a result, nine domestic and two international flights had to be diverted. Of them, four flights were diverted to Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

Three of the flights were domestic and one was international. The IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Delhi, Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi, Air India flight from Saudi Arabia to Delhi and Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi landed at Amritsar airport.