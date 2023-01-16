Biker killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 15

The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified SUV driver on charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving on a public road and mischief.

Santosh Kumar, the wife of Sonu, the victim — has complained to the police that her husband was returning home after work in Nakodar. When he reached close to the Agarwal Pastry store on the Nurmahal road, a speeding SUV hit Sonu’s motor cycle, leaving him seriously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries at the Nakodar Civil Hospital.

Investigating officer Mandeep Singh said a case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC.