Biker killed in road accident

Phagwara, January 15
The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified SUV driver on charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving on a public road and mischief.
Santosh Kumar, the wife of Sonu, the victim — has complained to the police that her husband was returning home after work in Nakodar. When he reached close to the Agarwal Pastry store on the Nurmahal road, a speeding SUV hit Sonu’s motor cycle, leaving him seriously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries at the Nakodar Civil Hospital.
Investigating officer Mandeep Singh said a case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC.
