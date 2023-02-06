 Civic body amends rules to rein in parking mafia : The Tribune India

Parking pangs – V

Civic body amends rules to rein in parking mafia

Civic body amends rules to rein in parking mafia

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay market in Amristar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 5

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has reduced the rates of parking lots with no one evincing interest in bidding after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even after holding e-bids again and again, nine parking lots do not have a contractor. The Municipal Corporation again issued the e-auction bid for these nine parking lots yesterday and also reduced the reserve price of parking stands which have not been operational for a long time. The e-auction bid of the parking stands will have to be submitted by the contractors till February 9.

Why parking rules changed

  • Parking mafia used to bag the contract at high bidding price
  • The influential used to get contracts by paying the first installment
  • After collecting parking fee and overcharging for a year, they did not pay pending installments
  • The MC would blacklist the contractor
  • Next year, same persons would get the contract in some other name

This time, the MC opened bids for parking lots at Mata Kaulan Hospital, Amandeep Hospital, Telephone Exchange, District Library, Rani Ka Bagh to Uppal Hospital, outside State Bank to Hotel Park, outside Saroop Rani College to Cantonment Chowk, parking lot of Municipal Corporation Office, Ranjit Avenue, outside New DTO office, near Celebration Mall, Link Road, Machhi Mandi, KD Hospital and Chhachi Hospital to Karam Singh ward.

Except for the parking at MC’s head office, all other parking lots are on the roadside, where commuters park their vehicles as they have to visit some place. Observing the revenue opportunities, the MC had started charging for parking on the roads.

Earlier, there was a parking mafia that used to bag the contract to run the parking lots at high bidding price. The politically influential used to get these contracts by paying the first installment of the total bidding amount. After collecting the high parking fee and overcharging for the parking for a year, they did not pay the pending installments. At the end of the year, the MC used to blacklist the contractor. Next year, the same persons would get the contract in some other name.

Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh amended the rules and now the parking contractors have to pay 50 per cent of the total amount in advance, 25 per cent bank guarantee and 25 per cent security deposit. Only genuine parking contractors can participate in the bidding and get the parking lot at genuine rates. This is why the MC has revised the price.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

2
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

3
Punjab

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

4
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

5
Nation

Female cancer patient offloaded from New York-bound flight at Delhi airport; DGCA seeks report

6
World OBITUARY

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

7
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

8
Nation

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

9
Delhi

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

10
Health

Intermittent fasting might reverse type 2 diabetes, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue

Five newly appointed SC judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

Two vacancies still remain there in the top court

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Peddler arrested with opium

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%

'Patiala Foundation' represents India at UNGA