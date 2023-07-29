Congress MP visits flood-hit areas

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 28

Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa, Congress party Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, today took stock of the flood situation during a visit to the Harike headworks.

The MP announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh from his MPLAD funds to the Department of Irrigation, Punjab to repair the river banks and the embankments of Kasur drain passing through Tarn Taran district. Dimpa said that the land of the affected farmers had suffered damage because of sand and silt deposits in the Mand area. He appealed to the state government to permit farmers to sell sand from their fields to make up for the losses.

Dimpa urged officials of the drainage department to work hard to bring the flood situation under control as soon as possible.

The Congress party MP said he would raise the issue in Parliament to release compensation to the affected farmers. He said he had already given notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker on the issue. He said he is demanding a matching grant from the Central and state governments to grant farmers Rs 50,000 per acre by way of compensation.

Dimpa was accompanied by Harminder Singh Gill, former MLA and District Congress Committee president besides other party leaders.

Cong seeks relief for affected farmers

The leaders of the Congress party led by former MLA Harminder Singh Gill, president, District Congress Committee in a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner here on Friday sought compensation for the flood affected farmers.

The delegation was accompanied by Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, former MLA, Maninderpal Singh Plasaur, member PPCC, block presidents and other district office-bearers of the party.

Harminder Singh Gill said that the party seeks Rs 50,000 compensation per acre for the loss of crops besides compensation for the loss of lives and livestock. Gill said the party had demanded compensation for the loss or collapse of residential complexes and damage of shops.

The party also demanded repair of roads, schools, hospitals and other complexes damaged in the floods. The party demanded compensation for the damage caused to land in the Mand area which has been filled with silt and sand by the rivers in spate. The party also demanded a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the flood situation.

