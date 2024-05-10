Cops bust cross-border arms smuggling module

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

In a rapid intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar rural police has successfully dismantled a cross-border high-tech weapon smuggling module, apprehending three individuals and seizing two 9 mm Glock pistols, one Zigana pistol, four magazines, nine live cartridges, five mobile phones, a motorcycle and Alto car today. The suspects have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Lakhana village in Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh of Maujpur village and Bohar Singh, a resident of Saidpur village in Janala area.

Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), stated that the special cell of rural police got a secret tip-off about the cross-border high-tech weapon module. Working on the secret information, the police nabbed three persons and recovered the weapons, mobile phones and vehicles.

“Initial investigation suggested the involvement of Qasim Dhillon, a smuggler based in Pakistan. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had links with Pakistan-based weapon smuggler Qasim Dhillon. The recovered weapons were also supplied by Dhillon through drones. An FIR under the Arms Act has been filed at Gharinda police station, with investigations underway to uncover both backward and forward linkages. The Amritsar rural police is committed to taking decisive action against all parties involved in illegal weapon smuggling networks,” said SSP Satinder Singh.

The police officials stated that they have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the crime and drugs or arms trade would not be tolerated.

