Amritsar: Degree delight for students of SR Government College for Women

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

Saroop Rani Government College for Women held its annual convocation today. Principal Daljit Kaur and Dr Harjinder Singh, Deputy Director of Higher Education, Punjab, gave away degrees and awards to meritorious students.

The students of the music department presented a special performance to commence the event. The principal read the annual report and informed the audience about the academic, cultural and co-curricular activities and achievements of the college.

The recipients of the ‘best student’ awards were Sandeep Kaur (UG), Manpreet Kaur (PG), and the best speaker award was presented to Tehreen Kaur. Komalpreet Kaur was announced the best player and Kashish Salwan was declared as the best student of the college.

The chief guest wished the students a bright future and said that education guides on every path of life. Stressing on inculcating reading habits, he added that by reading and writing, one can brighten their future and it can make a huge impact in their lives. The principal congratulated the award winning students.

