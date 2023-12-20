Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 19

A 25-year-old youth from Kotli Shahpur village falling in the jurisdiction of the Dera Baba Nanak police station has been murdered in New Zealand. His body was found from the Royal Reserve Park in the suburb of Massey in Auckland.

The victim, identified as Ramandeep Singh, was working in Armour Guards, an agency dealing in security equipment. The New Zealand police arrested one person in connection with the murder. He was charged with murder.

The police asked residents, who were in or near the Royal Reserve Park on Sunday night, to provide any information related to the murder.

#Gurdaspur #New Zealand