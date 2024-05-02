DLSA makes workers aware about free legal aid facility

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 1

Following instructions from the District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, International Labour Day was observed on Wednesday by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the District Judicial Complex here today. Workers and labourers from across the district participated in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Shilpa, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, paid rich tributes to the Chicago martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the international labour class. The judicial officer informed that the first Labour Day was celebrated in Chicago in 1886. The judge said that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) was providing free legal aid to workers and labourers.

District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa flagged of a van on the occasion to make people aware about free legal aid provided by the DLSA.

#Tarn Taran