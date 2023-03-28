Doctors protest Rajasthan’s Right to Health Bill

Amritsar, March 27
Doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Amritsar, held a demonstration against the Right to Health Bill passed in Rajasthan here on Monday.
On the call given by the Indian Medical Association, doctors from across the country registered their protest against the Bill. Doctors put up black badges and gathered at the IMA hall in Amritsar.
