Tarn Taran's educational institutions celebrate Baisakhi

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 12

The festival of Baisakhi was celebrated with fervour and gaiety in educational institutions on Friday. In a gathering organised in the complex of Dashmesh Parivar International School, Aima Kalan, a turban tying competition was organised between students of junior and senior classes.

Rupinder Kaur, director of the institution, said in junior wing, Mankiratpreet Singh, Abhijit Singh and Gurkeerat Singh secured the first, second and third position, respectively. In the senior wing, Mehakpreet Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Bikramjit Singh won the first, second and third position, respectively.

Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, also celebrated Baisakhi, wherein students presented songs, bhangra and speeches. Samreen Kaur and Gurfateh Singh of Class I won the ‘Nikki Mutiyaar’ and ‘Nikka Gabru’ title, respectively.

