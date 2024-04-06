Ex-Congress leader says politics of freebies harming people

Amritsar, April 5

Former Congress leader and social worker Mandeep Singh Manna has opposed freebies and distribution of intoxicants and money to lure the voters in elections. A series of programmes is being held by him to make the voters aware. In an awareness programme at Rajputan Chowk, Islamabad, Manna appealed to the residents to fight for their rights by giving up freebies like flour, pulses and free electricity. “These political leaders have not only made people slaves of drugs but have also made children and youth slaves of freebies. We just think about 20 kg of flour, 5 kg pulses and free units of electricity. I am not asking people to vote for the Congress, Akali Dal, AAP or BJP in these awareness programmes. They must cast their vote, but ask questions about the future of children to the leaders who come asking for votes,” said Manna.

He said today people stand in queues and ask for flour, do they want that in future their children too should stand in queues and ask for flour and pulses? He questioned the people as to how politicians become rich after two years of winning elections. “There is no education in schools, no medicines in hospitals and the youth have no employment. In such a situation, people who have money are sending their children abroad, those who do not have money, turn to drugs. The youth in 18-25 years of age-group do not want to reside in Punjab. They are all running away to foreign countries,” said Manna.

