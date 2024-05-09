Farmer who died at Shambhu border cremated at his village

Tarn Taran, May 8
Farmer Jaswant Singh (55), a resident of Shahbazpur in Tarn Taran district, who lost his life on Monday due to a cardiac attack at Shambhu border, was cremated at his native village here on Wednesday.
The deceased was the area leader of the Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, and had gone to the Shambhu border on April 30. He was found dead on Monday. The funeral procession was largely attended by the farmers and local residents.
Tehsildar Nirmal Singh and DSP Goindwal Sahib were present at the time of the cremation.
Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, state president of the Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, and the other paid rich tributes to the departed soul.
Sabhra said the farmer of the country was fighting for his rights, but the government was unconcerned of all it and it was this that the farmers was facing unbearable scorching heat under the open sky.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...