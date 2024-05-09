Farmer who died at Shambhu border cremated at his village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 8

Farmer Jaswant Singh (55), a resident of Shahbazpur in Tarn Taran district, who lost his life on Monday due to a cardiac attack at Shambhu border, was cremated at his native village here on Wednesday.

The deceased was the area leader of the Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, and had gone to the Shambhu border on April 30. He was found dead on Monday. The funeral procession was largely attended by the farmers and local residents.

Tehsildar Nirmal Singh and DSP Goindwal Sahib were present at the time of the cremation.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, state president of the Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, and the other paid rich tributes to the departed soul.

Sabhra said the farmer of the country was fighting for his rights, but the government was unconcerned of all it and it was this that the farmers was facing unbearable scorching heat under the open sky.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran